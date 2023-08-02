'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor Imran Khan hints at making comeback to movies

Imran Khan quit acting after 'Katti Batti' in 2015

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who quit acting after his 2015 film Katti Batti, has now dropped a hint about making his comeback to the movies.

The Internet is going crazy after Khan shared the news of his comeback just randomly on Instagram.

Recently, Zeenat Aman dropped a post on her social media handle where one of the fans randomly asked the I Hate Luv Stories actor to return to films.

The fan, who goes by the name Aditi, wrote: "Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imarankhan kab karega."

Her comment caught the attention of Khan, who then responded by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen."

Fans all over social media went crazy with this small hint and went on demadning him to make the comeback already. One of them wrote: “@imrankhan you are my favorite actor EVER please do a COMEBACK.

"Loved the unity for @imrankhan's comeback wink wink", wrote another fan.

For the unversed, the 40-year-old actor is the nephew of Aamir Khan. He became known as the chocolate boy after the release of the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na with Genelia D'Souza, reports Pinkvilla.

Imran Khan's most acclaimed performance was in Delhi Belly. He also did many rom com films, namely Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with Katrina Kaif, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein with Kareena Kapoor.