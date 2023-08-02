 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles ‘disappointed’ again?

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave King Charles ‘disappointed’ again?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have apparently left King Charles ‘disappointed’ yet again as they snubbed monarch’s invitation to join family reunion at Balmoral.

King Charles would be 'very disappointed' that he won't see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet alongside others during summer vacations.

He was also 'very disappointed' when Meghan Markle and her children did not attend his coronation in May, according to Daily Mail.

According to media reports, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate will be heading to Balmoral with the rest of the Royal Family for a summer holiday this week.

However, the California-based royal couple will be notably absent along with their children Archie and Lilibet.

Therefore, meeting of King Charles with Archie and Lilibet is unlikely.

The source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely not attend the annual summer holiday as relationships between King Charles and Harry have deteriorated since the release of his memoir Spare.

