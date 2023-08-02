Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death

Lisa Marie Presley’s last home, where she lived until her last days, will now be getting a new owner, seven months after her death.



The late musician’s French Chateau-style home has found a buyer days after it came onto the market on Friday, July 28, 2023, via People Magazine.



The property in Calabasas, California, was listed with Nikki Friedman and Robb Friedman of Keller Williams. Realtor Robb Friedman, Lisa Marie’s pal, had renovated recently.

Per the listing, the mansion boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is located near the highest point of Mont Calabasas Estates, which is a celebrity-favourite, guard-gated community. Moreover, sitting at just under 7,500 square feet, the Calabasas property includes a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool and gorgeous views of the surrounding canyon.



Before 2020, the singer had been renting the property but decided to move into the place. She had lived in the house up until her death in January 2023.



The news comes just two months after the singer’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough and mother, Priscilla Presley, reached an agreement regarding the Graceland estate.

In the settlement that was made in the Los Angeles court in May has now made the Daisy Jones & the Six actress as the sole trustee of the property, whereas the ex-wife of Elvis Presley received a lump sum, one-time payment from the Trust for $1.4 million and Priscilla will now serve as ‘Special Advisor to the Trust.’

Keough would be paying her grandmother an undisclosed monthly salary for the role. Furthermore, the actress, 34, will also be in-charge of the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood.