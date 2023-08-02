 
menu menu menu

Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death
Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death

Lisa Marie Presley’s last home, where she lived until her last days, will now be getting a new owner, seven months after her death.

The late musician’s French Chateau-style home has found a buyer days after it came onto the market on Friday, July 28, 2023, via People Magazine.

The property in Calabasas, California, was listed with Nikki Friedman and Robb Friedman of Keller Williams. Realtor Robb Friedman, Lisa Marie’s pal, had renovated recently.

Per the listing, the mansion boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is located near the highest point of Mont Calabasas Estates, which is a celebrity-favourite, guard-gated community. Moreover, sitting at just under 7,500 square feet, the Calabasas property includes a home theatre, a wine cellar, a pool and gorgeous views of the surrounding canyon.

Before 2020, the singer had been renting the property but decided to move into the place. She had lived in the house up until her death in January 2023.

The news comes just two months after the singer’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough and mother, Priscilla Presley, reached an agreement regarding the Graceland estate.

In the settlement that was made in the Los Angeles court in May has now made the Daisy Jones & the Six actress as the sole trustee of the property, whereas the ex-wife of Elvis Presley received a lump sum, one-time payment from the Trust for $1.4 million and Priscilla will now serve as ‘Special Advisor to the Trust.’

Keough would be paying her grandmother an undisclosed monthly salary for the role. Furthermore, the actress, 34, will also be in-charge of the sub-trusts for her 14-year-old twin sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Harry’s rift reaches ‘nuclear’ level amid reconciliation rumours video

Prince William, Harry’s rift reaches ‘nuclear’ level amid reconciliation rumours
Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house

Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house

Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy

Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy
Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news
Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy

Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy
Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins

Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins
Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease

Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease
Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life

Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life
Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour video

Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour