'Devdas', 'Lagaan', 'Jodha Akbar' art director Nitin Desai commits suicide

|August 02, 2023

Nitin Desai passed away at the age 57
Nitin Desai, art director for many super hit movies like Lagaan, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, has reportedly committed suicide at his studio in Khalapur Raigarh close to Karjat.

Desai's death came as a shock to the Bollywood industry. The saddening news came out days before his 58th birthday, on August 9.

The 57-year-old art director's death was confirmed by the local MLA of Kajrat Mahesh Baldi BJP, who cited a financial crisis as the cause of his death.

Mahesh informed: "Nitin Desai's ND studio comes in my constituency, the financial crisis was going on for many days and due to that, he committed suicide in ND studio this morning."

On the other hand, the superintendent of police of Raigad, Somanath Gharge revealed that the authorities are looking into the matter and investigating it from every angle.

"We are investigating from all angles", he said.

According to India Today, Nitin committed suicide at 4:30 a.m. today. The sources confirmed spotting a police van entering his ND studios.

Nitin Desai, in his 20-year career, has worked with many ace filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowarikar. He has art directed famous films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Badshah and many more. 

