Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Prince of Wales Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have released a heartfelt message after England women team reached World Cup knockout stages on Tuesday.

England thrashed China 6-1 to surge into the Women´s World Cup knockout stages and set up a last-16 meeting with Nigeria.

It equalled England´s biggest-ever World Cup victory and booked them top spot in Group D, while consigning the Asian champions to their earliest-ever exit.

“Into the knockouts we go. The hard work continues,” said the team on its official Twitter handle 'Lionesses'.

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated after they received the exciting news saying, “We’re all cheering you on @Lionesses!

“Good luck for the knockout stages.”

The future king became president of the Football Association back in 2006 and has been a huge advocate for promoting and supporting women’s football.

He also visited their training ground ahead of the World Cup. 

