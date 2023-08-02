 
menu menu menu

Liam Payne recalls deteriorating mental health with rise to One Direction fame

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

File Footage 

Liam Payne touched upon his struggle with mental health after he rose to fame at a very young age with One Direction.

The singer revealed how fame got to his mind and the negative affects it has in latest interview, admitting he did not “realise what he signed up for” after joining the famous boy band.

Payne was placed in the group besides Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson after he auditioned for The X Factor in 2010.

In a candid chat with Colombia's W Radio, Payne said he is thankful for his “great life” and has “a lot of gratitude” for his job, but it has cost him his mental peace.

“I don't really know if I knew what I signed up for when I started and I've been doing my job since I was 14 years old,” Payne said.

“I've been very lucky to hold the job for that long which is great but I do think it definitely left scars on me,” he added.

“You have to unpack a lot of stuff before you start this job. I wouldn't change a thing now that I am where I am, I've kind of made my own sense of why I ended up at this place.

“It definitely gave me something to say and if I can help anybody out in my position, not so much on the fame side but the things that happened to me before and kind of stop that from happening to somebody else, that would be my life's dream.

Payne continued: “It's a great life and I have a lot of gratitude but there were definitely low moments that I'll never minimise.”

“It's just about having the right people around you at the right time and I was lucky to have people to watch my back when I was at my worst place and help me get the help that I need and not everybody is that lucky.

Before concluding, he shared, “So, I'm double grateful to be on the other side of it now and to have something to say and like I said, it might change somebody's life.”

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house

Katie Price shifts to Carl Woods house

Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death

Lisa Marie Presley’s home gets final verdict seven months after her death
Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy

Keke Palmer explains why she invests in her fitness journey days after pregnancy
Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news

Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate as they receive exciting news
Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy

Emma Kenny announces birth of daughter after secret pregnancy
Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins

Netflix ‘Virgin River’s’ Muriel talks ‘real relationship’ with Doc Mullins
Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease

Gigi Hadid ‘excited’ for Bella's comeback post intense treatment for Lyme disease
Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life

Holly Willoughby talks about secret behind her happy marital life
Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour video

Lizzo gets in trouble as more employees out her discriminatory behaviour