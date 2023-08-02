Liam Payne recalls deteriorating mental health with rise to One Direction fame

File Footage

Liam Payne touched upon his struggle with mental health after he rose to fame at a very young age with One Direction.



The singer revealed how fame got to his mind and the negative affects it has in latest interview, admitting he did not “realise what he signed up for” after joining the famous boy band.

Payne was placed in the group besides Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson after he auditioned for The X Factor in 2010.

In a candid chat with Colombia's W Radio, Payne said he is thankful for his “great life” and has “a lot of gratitude” for his job, but it has cost him his mental peace.

“I don't really know if I knew what I signed up for when I started and I've been doing my job since I was 14 years old,” Payne said.

“I've been very lucky to hold the job for that long which is great but I do think it definitely left scars on me,” he added.

“You have to unpack a lot of stuff before you start this job. I wouldn't change a thing now that I am where I am, I've kind of made my own sense of why I ended up at this place.

“It definitely gave me something to say and if I can help anybody out in my position, not so much on the fame side but the things that happened to me before and kind of stop that from happening to somebody else, that would be my life's dream.

Payne continued: “It's a great life and I have a lot of gratitude but there were definitely low moments that I'll never minimise.”

“It's just about having the right people around you at the right time and I was lucky to have people to watch my back when I was at my worst place and help me get the help that I need and not everybody is that lucky.

Before concluding, he shared, “So, I'm double grateful to be on the other side of it now and to have something to say and like I said, it might change somebody's life.”