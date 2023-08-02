 
menu menu menu

Karen Gillan wants to protect flies and 'little creatures'

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Karen Gillan wants to protect flies and little creatures

Karen Gillan has demanded authorities ban glue traps for flies and little creatures.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Imagine getting stuck to something and ripping off your legs to try and get free."

She added, "It's so horrendous and inhumane and we need to stop these things getting made."

"Every time I see one I get genuinely upset", said the Jumanji actor.

Karen Gillan wants to protect flies and little creatures

Karen Gillan, 35, is a Scottish actress and filmmaker. She gained recognition for her work in British film and television, particularly for playing Amy Pond, a primary companion to the Eleventh Doctor in the science fiction series Doctor Who, for which she received several awards.

More From Entertainment:

Liam Payne celebrates One Direction's record-breaking achievement

Liam Payne celebrates One Direction's record-breaking achievement
Kate Middleton and Prince William make sure their children stay humble at school

Kate Middleton and Prince William make sure their children stay humble at school
King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla called Kardashians with crowns

King Charles, William, Kate and Camilla called Kardashians with crowns
Amy Schumer calls Beyoncé ‘the greatest artist of our lifetime’ as she enjoys Boston show

Amy Schumer calls Beyoncé ‘the greatest artist of our lifetime’ as she enjoys Boston show
Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed

Nicolas Cage's unrecognizable transformation in 'Dream Scenario' revealed
Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon

Noel Gallaher leaves firehouse celebration amidst encounter with nephew Lenon
Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts growing baby bump on lunch date with Travis Barker
50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’

50 Cent explains why it’s important for him to get into ‘performing shape’
Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3