Prince Andrew took Queen 'permission' before Newsnight interview

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Prince Andrew sat in for a special interview with BBC's Emily Maltis in 2019.

The Duke of York, who exclusively spoke about his association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and charges of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, shocked the interviewer with a series of 'bad answers.'

Now in a fresh statement, Ms Maltis tells Mirror her opinion on the sit-in.

She says: "He lost a lot from doing that interview. My ­intention was not to ruin his life. That was not on my radar.

"I knew I had to do an interview that would hold up in a court of law, once we had the chance there could not be a misstep. It felt like a trial."

Ms Maltis also added how Queen gave Andrew permission to do the interview. 

"This is a man who thought he was innocent. I could see why he would want to talk."

She said about watching the interview being filmed: "I can feel my blood pressure increasing because this is dynamite... It’s just like this tidal wave of bad answers."

