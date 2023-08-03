Italian football legend Gianluigi Buffon retires after 28 illustrious years

(FILES) Juventus´ goalkeeper from Italy Gianluigi Buffon is lift in the air by teammates during the victory ceremony following the Italian Serie A last football match of the season Juventus versus Verona, on May 19, 2018 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon announced retirement on social media on August 2, 2023.—AFP

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, a football icon revered for his exceptional career with both club and country, has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 45-year-old football legend, who achieved remarkable milestones during his illustrious 28-year journey, bid farewell to the game that brought him fame and glory.

Buffon's illustrious career saw him lift the 2006 FIFA World Cup with the Italian national team and secure ten Serie A titles while playing for Juventus. He also claimed a Ligue 1 title during his stint with Paris Saint-Germain. With an astounding 176 appearances for Italy, Buffon holds the record as the most-capped goalkeeper in the history of football.

In a heartfelt statement, Buffon expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying, "That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together." He leaves behind an unmatched legacy and will be remembered as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history.

Buffon's career came full circle as he concluded it where it all began – at Parma, the club where he started in 1991 as a 13-year-old in their youth system. He joined Juventus in 2001 and spent the majority of his career with the Turin-based club, except for a brief period with PSG during the 2018-2019 season. Buffon then returned to Juventus and, in June 2021, made a sentimental return to Parma.

Throughout his career, Buffon's exceptional skills and unwavering dedication earned him immense respect from fellow players. Kylian Mbappe, who shared the field with Buffon during their time at PSG, paid tribute to the legendary goalkeeper, hailing him as a "man of gold" and expressing his gratitude for the invaluable advice he received.

Standing at an imposing height of 1.92 meters, Buffon amassed an impressive record of 657 appearances in Serie A, securing the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year award in 2003. His contributions to Italian football were acknowledged when he was named Serie A Goalkeeper of the Year multiple times.

Buffon retired from international football in 2018 following Italy's failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup held in Russia that year. Despite this, his impact on the Italian national team and the sport as a whole remains indelible.

Football enthusiasts and fellow players alike expressed their admiration and gratitude for Buffon's extraordinary career. Serie A paid tribute to the football icon, hailing him as "unique" and "one of the world's most celebrated players."

Buffon's legacy stretches beyond his achievements on the field; he leaves a lasting influence on the sport, inspiring generations of goalkeepers and footballers worldwide. As he hangs up his gloves, the football community reflects on the indelible mark he has left on the beautiful game.