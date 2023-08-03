 
Jax Taylor says wife caused 'multiple nose jobs' after bedroom injury

By
Web Desk

August 03, 2023

Reality TV personality Jax Taylor is touching upon the reason of his multiple surgeries.

The Vanderpump Rules alum told People the real reason he got alot of nose jobs.

Taylor admits he went under the knife “not because the doctor was terrible but because I’m an idiot and I didn’t listen to my doctor.”

He then continued: “I was filming at the time. I did everything that I wasn’t supposed to do,” Taylor, 44, continued.

Taloyr also revealed his nose job was the result of intimacy with wife Brittany Cartwright.

“We had relations … or whatever, and she head-butted me by accident,” Taylor admitted. 

“We’re in the business of entertainment and again, I want to stay as young as I can for my kid and look decent,” Jax admitted

