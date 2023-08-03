Sofia Richie opens up about her upcoming fashion line

Sofia Richie Grainge is setting her sights on the fashion industry after her recent honeymoon, with plans to launch her own fashion line that embodies her unique style.

In an interview with Who What Wear, the 24-year-old model expressed her excitement about the upcoming line, which is yet to be named. She stated, "The aesthetic is very my vibe. I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I've been wearing. It’s 100% me."

For Sofia, the essence of her fashion line goes beyond just personal expression. She wants the people who wear her designs to feel good in them, and she hopes that the line will strike a chord with customers, saying, "I want whoever buys it to feel good in it. I hope that people connect with it. I hope people love it."

Her passion for fashion was influenced in part by her older sister, Nicole Richie, who has been designing for years with her brand, House of Harlow. Sofia acknowledged her sister's inspiring journey in the fashion world, saying, "I’ve watched Nicole design for years with House of Harlow, and it has definitely been inspiring for me. I’ve taken notes, and I’ve learned a lot. We don’t need to be people that just throw our names on things. We can be passionate and be involved.”

Sofia Grainge is committed to taking her time with the design process and is eager to focus on creating authentic and meaningful pieces. She shared that the initial inspiration for the line came from the things that hold significance in her life, such as art and music. Together with her co-designer Cass, they built the entire collection around these sources of inspiration.

During the interview, Sofia also touched upon her relationship with her now-husband, Elliot Grainge. They tied the knot on April 22 in France, and she revealed that their connection started as a platonic relationship before blossoming into romance.

As Sofia Richie Grainge embarks on her fashion venture, it's clear that she is driven by her own unique style, her passion for design, and the desire to create a line that resonates with people on a personal level.