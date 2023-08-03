 
Gwyneth Paltrow announces social media hiatus

August 03, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently announced she’s taking a break from social media.

On August 2, the Goop founder revealed she won’t be active on Instagram for some period of time

The Iron Man 3 actress captioned it, “Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break.”

“Going to work on being present. Happy summer,” added the 50-year-old.

Gwyneth also gave credit to her friend actor John Benjamin Hickey for taking this photo.

In the picture, the Emma star could be seen posing in a patio with the full moon behind her as she serenaded by its beauty.

Following her post, actress Michelle Pfeiffer commented, “Good for you.”

Naomi Watts said, “Beauty.”

Some fans expressed their unhappiness over her social media break with one wrote, “Don’t go,” while another added, “Please say u are lying! I don’t think I can survive a summer without your Ask me a question series.”

A day ago, the She Said actress discussed about her new collaboration with AirBnB through her social media account

Gwyneth disclosed that fans can have the opportunity to live in the same vicinity as A-List stars in Montecito, which included Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sharing the reason, the actress added the Airbnb wanted to do this in a bid to “make the world a little less lonely”.

For the unversed, Gwyneth and husband Brad Falchuk originally bought their Montecito mansion for $4.9 million in 2016.

