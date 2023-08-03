 
King Charles is facing a royal leak from ‘cheap sieves’ in the Palace

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

King Charles has just been issued a dire warning in regards to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s connections since many are ‘leaking like cheap sieves’.

Insight into the snitches that exist within the Palace has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke down the leaks within the royal vein, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The piece in question reads, “We now face the possibility that various insider supporters of the Sussex cause have been leaking like cheap sieves and Charles & Co could be in for some new, fresh hell.”

But “The bottom line is the same for both Andrew and Harry – they are unfinished business for the King.”

In the middle of her chat, she also referenced the potential reaction of Buckingham Palace at large, and while addressing the Queen, said, “Buckingham Palace might be gagging to move on from the drama of the last few years, but the chances they will be able to do so are about as likely as Camilla forgoing a Below Deck marathon.”

At the end of the day the one thing that’s evident is the fact that “Both Andrew and Harry face uncertain futures, so what might they say or do if push comes to shove?”

