Diane Kruger will be honoured with Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

German actress Diane Kruger is going to be awarded with Golden Eye Award at this year’s edition of Zurich Film Festival.



In a statement released to Variety, Christian Jungen, Zurich Film Festival’s artistic director said, “Diane Kruger is one of cinema’s most versatile character actresses. She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on, but also imparts her characters with great depth.”

Christian stated, “In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura.”

“Just like her idol Romy Schneider, Kruger also established herself in France, the motherland of auteur cinema, where she now enjoys considerable renown and widespread admiration as a star in her own right.”

Christian mentioned, “And she is thrilling and thriving just as much in Hollywood, where she has wowed in blockbusters like ‘Troy’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds.’ For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to cinema.”

Following the announcement, Diane responded, “Thank you Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful recognition.”

“I’m honoured and proud to be part of the impressive list of past honourees. I look forward to return to Zurich and celebrate with all of you in October!” she added.

Meanwhile, Diane’s new movie, Visions, will have its international premiere in Zurich and the Film Festival will be held from September 28 to October 8.

For the unversed, celebs such as Eddie Redmayne, Iris Berben, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt and Olivia Colman are past recipients of the Golden Eye Award.