Paris Jackson reveals emotional shift in bond with father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson opened up about how her bond with her late father Michael Jackson has changed over the years, especially now as his life is again in the spotlight after the 2026 biopic Michael.

In a podcast conversation with Jack Osbourne on Trying Not to Die, Paris talked about what it is like growing up as the daughter of a global superstar.

The 28-year-old model and actress said that in the past she felt pressure to share details about her life, but now she has realised she does not owe the public every part of her story.

She continued explaining that she is now more comfortable keeping her relationship with her father private.

Paris added it is something very personal to her and does not need public explanation or approval.

She went on to reflect on the effects she still faces after losing her father at a young age, as she was only 11 when Michael Jackson passed away in 2009.

The star said she is still learning how to deal with public curiosity around their relationship.

Talking about the biopic, Paris Jackson added that she feels many parts of the film are not accurate and do not reflect the truth as she knows it.

She said she gave feedback but later stepped away from it.

Her brother Prince Jackson was involved in the project and shared that seeing their cousin portray Michael on screen felt emotional and very surreal for the family.