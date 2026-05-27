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Tom Francis steps into major role opposite Richard Gere in new series

The series cast Arian Moayed, Annaleigh Ashford, John Cho, Zoë Winters, Tony Macht, Ravi V. Patel and Will Yun Lee
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 27, 2026

Tom Francis steps into major role opposite Richard Gere in new series
Tom Francis steps into major role opposite Richard Gere in new series

Tom Francis has joined a new limited series The Off Weeks on Apple TV+, where he will appear in a recurring role with Richard Gere.

The story focuses on Gus Adler, which is played by Ben Stiller, a divorced father who is trying to manage his life in two parts.

On the weeks, he has custody of his children where he focuses fully on them and tries to keep things stable.

On the weeks he does not have them, his life takes a different turn when he gets involved with a mysterious woman named Stella West, played by Jessica Chastain.

Tom will also be playing a supporting role that connects with the main characters and adds more drama to the story.

However, the show is about how love, family pressure and personal choices can easily clash and make life complicated.

The series also has a big cast including Arian Moayed, Annaleigh Ashford, John Cho, Zoë Winters, Tony Macht, Ravi V. Patel and Will Yun Lee, making it a very star filled project.

The star is already known for his strong stage work in Sunset Blvd, where he got major award attention.

Tom has also appeared in Jay Kelly and You, and recently finished filming The Mosquito Bowl, showing he is now moving strongly into screen roles as well.

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