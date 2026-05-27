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Hugh Jackman's girlfriend Sutton Foster gets candid about pressure of stardom

Hugh and Sutton’s relationship started after working on the Broadway revival of The Music Man
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 27, 2026


Sutton Foster opened up about the emotional side of life in the spotlight while her relationship with Hugh Jackman continues to attract public attention.

During a Women’s Health Lab panel in New York City, the Broadway star spoke honestly about feeling lonely despite spending years as one of theatre’s leading women.

Sutton explained that many successful women in the industry quietly go through the same feelings.

She shared that after speaking with other Broadway actresses, she realised many of them often feel isolated while handling busy careers and public expectations.

The Younger actress also talked about how women in powerful positions should support each other instead of being compared or placed against one another.

Her comments, however, came as reports continue surrounding Hugh Jackman’s former wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

Recent reports claimed Deborra wants to meet Sutton after Hugh and Sutton publicly confirmed their romance in early 2025.

According to insiders, the meeting is not meant to create conflict but instead help everyone move forward and reduce any awkwardness between them.

Hugh and Sutton’s relationship first started after working together on the Broadway revival of The Music Man, not long after Hugh’s long marriage came to an end.

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