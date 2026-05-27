‘Tracker' season 3 ends with explosive reveal about the brothers' father

The season three finale of Tracker left viewers shocked with a major twist about the Shaw family.



Colter Shaw and Russell Shaw uncovered more clues about the secret Chrono Stasis program linked to their late father, Ashton Shaw.

After rescuing two children connected to the case, they believed they were finally close to understanding the truth behind his hidden life.

Things changed when Russell confronted McIntyre, the man running the secret program.

Instead of hurting him, McIntyre gave Russell a classified file, as it reportedly contained disturbing claims about Ashton Shaw and something he may have done to Colter when he was a child.

The file was never shown, but Russell’s reaction made it clear the truth was deeply upsetting.

McIntyre then asked Russell to stay silent and complete a job in exchange for protection for both brothers.

Before leaving, Russell contacted Reenie and asked her to stop Colter from looking for him.

This hinted that he planned to carry the burden alone.

Online, fans started guessing that Colter may have been part of the Chrono Stasis experiments as a child.

Some think this could explain his sharp instincts and survival skills.

The finale ended with Colter repairing his father’s old truck, believing the mystery was over, while a darker truth may still come in season four.