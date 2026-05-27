Jennifer Lopez gives rare glimpse into family moments in new pictures

Jennifer Lopez may be a global superstar, but over Memorial Day weekend, she looked a lot more like a proud mom soaking up quality time with her favourite people.

The Maid in Manhattan actress shared a cozy glimpse into her holiday celebrations with her 18-year-old twins, Max Muñiz and Emme Muñiz, posting sweet family moments from a relaxed day filled with food, music and poolside fun.

“Spending the day with the people I love,” Lopez captioned the Instagram post before adding, “Happy Memorial Day.”

The singer looked effortlessly summer-ready in a flowing white sundress, while Max coordinated in a white tank top and nautical cap. Emme kept things laid-back in a camo long-sleeve shirt while hanging out beside their famous mom at the dinner table.

And because it’s Jennifer Lopez, regular family gatherings apparently come with live karaoke sessions.

Videos from the celebration showed Lopez belting out “Total Eclipse of the Heart” alongside her twins and loved ones between cocktails, laughter and pool dips.

Somewhere, every average family barbecue just lost confidence.

Lopez has long made it clear that motherhood remains the center of her world. She frequently calls Max and Emme her “sunshine” and “coconuts,” and earlier this year shared an emotional birthday tribute celebrating the twins turning 18.

“It has always been the three of us!!” she wrote at the time. “We have always had each other to hold on to.”

Honestly, amid the glamour, tours and headlines, it’s these quieter family moments that seem to matter most to J.Lo now.