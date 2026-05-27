Halsey reveals Miley Cyrus's viral worthy reaction at her house party

Halsey just shared the kind of celebrity house party story that sounds completely made up – except it apparently really happened, and yes, Miley Cyrus somehow stole the scene with a bag of Postmates.

While appearing on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Halsey recalled the moment police showed up at one of her parties shortly after she bought a new house.

The singer admitted she was drunk when officers asked to speak with the homeowner.

“The police come... and I'm drunk,” Halsey laughed. “They're like, ‘We want to talk to the owner of the house.’ I'm like, ‘Well, I guess that's me cause I just bought the house.’”

Instead of panicking, Halsey suddenly transformed into what can only be described as a part-time lawyer.

“I was like, ‘We're operating within the legal sound limit. We're not exceeding fire code,’” she said, before challenging officers to explain exactly what law she had broken.

Their answer? “The law of common sense.”

Halsey’s response: “That's not a real law. See you later, officers.”

And just when the story could not get more chaotic, Miley appeared.

“Miley Cyrus is running out the door,” Halsey recalled. “She had a bag of Postmates in her hand. She's like, ‘Got to go, girl. Got to go.’”

Honestly, the visual alone deserves its own sitcom.

Elsewhere in the interview, Halsey admitted she secretly hated being the center of attention at her own parties, comparing herself to Gatsby because she’d throw huge events only to hide in her bedroom afterward.

Relatable behaviour, just with significantly more famous guest and police involvement.