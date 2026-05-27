Rumer Willis shares insight into Bruce Willis' changing personality

Rumer Willis has shared an emotional update about her father Bruce Willis, saying she’s noticed a soft and tender side of him that she never seen before.

Speaking on the podcast The Inside Edit, the 37-year-old actress talked about spending time with her father as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia.

Rumer said she feels grateful for every moment with him and is happy that her young daughter has been able to meet her grandfather.

She continued explaining that family life has changed since Bruce’s diagnosis became public in 2022.

The House Bunny actress went on to say that their time together now feels different, but it still carries love and meaning.

Rumer described seeing a new side of Bruce, saying there is a gentle warmth in him now that was not as visible during his busy years in Hollywood.

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star added that while he was once known for his strong and tough screen image, today she sees more softness in his personality.

Rumer also spoke about how the family has stayed close and supported each other through a difficult and unusual situation.

She said they are doing their best to stay connected and care for one another.

Bruce Willis retired from acting after his diagnosis and his family, including his wife Emma Heming Willis and former wife Demi Moore, continue to share updates about his health journey and family support.