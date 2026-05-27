Drake officially passes Michael Jackson in Billboard Hot 100 history

Drake has officially done what once felt impossible: stepped past a record long held by the King of Pop himself.

With the explosive debut of his latest album ICEMAN, Drake has secured his 15th No 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the male solo artist with the most chart-topping singles in history.

The milestone officially pushes him ahead of Michael Jackson, who previously held the record with 13 no 1 hits – a benchmark set during the peak of global pop domination.

The achievement did not arrive quietly either. ICEMAN debuted straight at No 01, adding another heavyweight moment to Drake’s already sprawling chart legacy and reinforcing his dominance in the streaming era, where consistency is arguably just as powerful as cultural shockwaves.

Naturally, Drake made sure the celebration matched the scale of the record.

Taking to Instagram, the Toronto superstar turned his mansion into a full-blown tribute to his own discography. Inside his home he laid out his chart resume across the floor – 14 No 01 albums and 15 No 01 singles – arranged like a personal museum exhibit dedicated to his run at the top.

And because it’s Drake, there was also a caption that doubled as a victory lap.

“Neck broke from carrying the chain, back broke from carrying the game.”

The line instantly spread across social media, with fans treating it as both a flex and a headline in itself.

The moment adds yet another chapter to a career that has dominated charts for over a decade, with Drake consistently reshaping what long-term success looks like in modern music.

Whether you see it as legacy cementing or a victory lap that never ends, one thing is clear: the numbers are no longer just following Drake – they are orbiting him.