Chet Faker to perform in Australia after 8 years

After an absence of eight years from performing in Australia, the celebrated ARIA Award-winning artist, Faker, has thrilled his fans with the announcement of a series of headline shows along the East Coast this October.

The tour will take him to Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, marking his highly-anticipated return to his home country since 2015.

Renowned for his exceptional talent, Faker has received accolades as "one of Australia's finest artists" from Rolling Stone. His previous Australian performance was a sold-out spectacle at the Sydney Opera House forecourt, followed by a successful run of five shows in his hometown, Melbourne.

Apart from the headline shows, Faker will also be taking part in the exciting lineup at the Yours & Owls Festival. The event promises to be a memorable experience for music enthusiasts, with Faker sharing the stage alongside other notable artists like Earl Sweatshirt, Hilltop Hoods, Ocean Alley, Oliver Tree, and more.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness Faker's latest music live, especially after his recent comeback with the release of the single "Something Like This" in May.

The song, which Faker wrote, recorded, and produced himself, has already garnered significant attention. The accompanying music video, directed by the talented Alana O'Herlihy (known for her work with Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa), has added to the excitement surrounding his return.

In 2021, Faker's album "Hotel Surrender" achieved remarkable success, soaring to the top 20 of the ARIA Albums Chart. The album received critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone celebrating it as a "welcome return" and praising its ethereal qualities that have made Faker a global sensation.

Tickets for Faker's highly-anticipated headline shows will be available for the general public on Tuesday, August 8th, at 1 pm AEST. Frontier Members, on the other hand, will enjoy early access to a pre-sale starting on Monday, August 7th, at 12 pm AEST. Given the immense demand, fans are advised to secure their tickets promptly, as these shows are expected to sell out quickly.