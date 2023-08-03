Succession star Sarah Snook shares her thoughts on her character’s ending

Succession star Sarah Snook has recently shared her thoughts on her character Shiv Roy’s ending in the hit series.



Speaking to Variety, Snook said, “I was sad for Shiv. She just tried so hard, and ended up where she is in this kind of gilded cage, next to the thing that she wants.”

“And the journey’s not over for her. It’s not over for any of them, but still, she’s in the orbit of the CEO, and that will be really painful for her,” continued the 35-year-old.

Snook, who was looking stunning in her cover photoshoot, opened up that she felt “devastating” about HBO’s Succession end.

The actress, who recently welcomed a baby girl, stated, “It was devastating. I didn’t get a chance to finish the script before I got to the read-through.”

Snook shared that she got to know that there would not be any fifth season “at the last read-through”

“I was quickly devouring it in the car on the way there. And then by the time I finished, I just arrived and was like, ‘That’s it. It’s done’,” explained the actress.

While filming the fourth and final season, Snook disclosed that she was pregnant, which was then written into the series.

The actress reportedly announced that she was expecting at the season four premiere in March.



Reflecting on the show, Snook mentioned that she “was so proud of how it finished up, and just in awe that Jesse Armstrong (creative behind the series) had the guts as well to pull the pin on something that was so successful”.

“And it’s such a bold move, and it’s really paid off. But I think the joy that we all experienced shooting the show, both in the challenges and in the good times, meant that I happily would have done a fifth season,” she told the outlet.

In the end, Snook added that Armstrong put “the nail in the coffin” when it came to the finale season.