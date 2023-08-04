Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy romantic dinner date in Montecito

 
By
August 04, 2023

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have stepped out for dinner at Montecito's hot spot ahead of the duchess' birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Wednesday night, in photos obtained by a media outlet.

The Italian restaurant is a celebrity hotspot, attracting famous faces such as Kevin Costner, Kenny Loggins and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The outing may have served as an early birthday outing for the Duchess, who turns 42 on Friday. The mother-of-two has traditionally celebrated her birthday privately with family.

Harry and Meghna have been the subject of 'break-up- rumours, with some insiders claiming they were 'growing apart' and others suggesting they had 'split up'.

The couple joined a close friend at Tre Lune, which is near their mansion in Montecito, where another A-lister was also enjoying dinner that night.

Meghan wore a sleek shoudlerless black and white dress and black sandals, while her husband had chinos and a long sleeve light blue shirt. They were joined by friend Matt Cohen, whose wife Heather Dorak has been Meghan's devoted pal for many years.

The Sussexes have seemingly launched a comeback story with their latest show of public unity.

