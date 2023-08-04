Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava rock matching dresses at mother-daughter dinner date

Reese Witherspoon delighted her fans by sharing an adorable photo featuring herself and her lookalike daughter, Ava. The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to capture a special moment during their mother-daughter dinner date.

In the heartwarming snapshot, Reese and her 23-year-old daughter posed side by side, showcasing similar expressions and outfits. With a touch of humor, the Legally Blonde star wrote in the caption, 'Summer nights with my favorite daughter.' It's evident that the bond between the two is strong, as Ava, who is Reese's only daughter, responded with affection, leaving a heart emoji and a comment saying, 'Looooove you!'

The photo depicts the Oscar winner and her daughter enjoying a delightful meal outdoors while dressed in matching strapless outfits. Reese donned an elegant pastel green ensemble, while Ava looked stunning in a white outfit. The Big Little Lies alumna completed her look with a white cashmere cardigan and held a glass of white wine in her hand.

Reese's blonde tresses were styled in effortlessly chic beach waves, and she added an extra touch of glamour with a pair of all-black shades. Meanwhile, Ava showcased her own identical blonde hair in soft waves and sported stylish black sunglasses.



Notably, the mother-daughter duo seemed to share similar makeup choices, both opting for light and monochromatic pink looks. They posed with gentle smiles and coordinated light pink lipsticks, exuding warmth and happiness.

It's worth mentioning that Ava is Reese's daughter from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and their resemblance is striking, capturing the attention and admiration of fans everywhere.