Doja Cat to headline 'The Victoria's Secret World Tour' on Prime Video

Doja Cat has been named as the headlining artist for "The Victoria's Secret World Tour," a unique event blending a fashion show and a documentary showcasing the brand's reinvented runway spectacle.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, it was confirmed that Doja is actively working on fresh music and will be performing tracks from her upcoming album during the event, which will premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 26.

Regarding her new music, Doja expressed her excitement, stating 'like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before.” She added, “So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

The Victoria's Secret fashion show was officially canceled in 2018, with the last edition taking place that year. The documentary aspect of the upcoming show will provide an inside look into Victoria's Secret's first televised fashion event since discontinuing their signature runway show, which had originally aired in 2001.

The decision to cancel the show in 2018 was driven by L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, as they sought to transform the marketing approach of the lingerie brand.

Doja's performance will feature a collection of looks that she has collaborated on with the brand, conveying a celebration of creative strength and unique talent through her style choices.

On August 4, Doja will release "Paint the Town Red," the second single from her upcoming album, following the success of "Attention."

This news arrives amidst some online criticism aimed at the Grammy-award-winning artist due to her engagement in arguments with fans on social media.