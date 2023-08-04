BTS Jungkook breaks silence on solo debut without RM, Suga: ‘It’s burdening'

BTS’ Jungkook has finally worn his heart on his sleeve and shed some light into what it’s been like to go at music alone, without the support of some of his older members from the group.

The maknae shed slight on everything, from the added weight of responsibility, as well as the need to make ‘hard decisions’ during his interview with Weverse magazine.

In an effort to start off the candid admission the maknae started off by admitting, “I was always the youngest one in the group.”

So “now I’m releasing my own solo song. It feels different working by myself”.

While addressing the added weight, he claimed, “I think the responsibility that comes from how I interact with other people and the center of my thinking have both changed.”

This change means “there are a lot of decisions I have to make that I can’t just sidestep by saying, ‘Ah, I don’t know’.”

This is a big shift since “I wasn’t usually the first in the group to speak up but now there’s a lot I need to and can do.”

All of this has wound up ‘naturally changing’ the maknae as a result.

All these admissions have come after the singer released his latest song Seven.

In response to the music video, at the time he even said, "I would be still on a break if it wasn't for the song Seven.”

Check out JungKook's 'Seven Below:








