Beyoncé makes unconventional request that defines her diva status

Beyoncé, the renowned singer and performer, has included a rather unusual item in her tour rider for the ongoing Renaissance tour, showcasing her attention to detail and comfort during her travels across the globe.

As per recent reports, the 41-year-old superstar, who is accompanied by her daughter Blue Ivy on the tour, has made a specific demand for a particular object to be present with her at all times. This demand, though unusual, adds to her reputation as a diva in the music industry.

The item in question is none other than a toilet seat. Beyoncé's team ensures that this unique requirement is fulfilled so that she doesn't have to use public facilities during her performances. It is said that the singer has even invested a considerable sum to have her preferred toilet seat sent to each tour location.

According to sources, "Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything. Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one."

Beyoncé's team goes to great lengths to ensure her contentment and convenience while on tour. While the request for a personal toilet seat may raise eyebrows among some, her roadies have become accustomed to fulfilling her various needs, making it a routine task for them.

To transport her beloved toilet seats, Beyoncé has opted for a customized golf buggy, which remains covered in black sheets during backstage travel, ensuring her peculiar request is safeguarded from prying eyes.