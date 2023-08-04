Emily Blunt yearning to pair up with Tom Cruise for ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ sequel

Emily Blunt expressed her desire to collaborate with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise again for the sequel of their hit film Edge of Tomorrow.

The actor, who is basking in the success of her latest release Oppenheimer, revealed she would love to make a second installment of sci-fi action film.

During an appearance on Happy Sad Confused podcast, Blunt delved into the possibility of making another movie with the Mission Impossible star.

She addressed the speculations around the second part of the movie, revealing she has even read a script for one before. “There was one that Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me,” she said.

“I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] need,” she added.

The Devil Wears Prada actor took a jibe at the handsome hunk, saying Cruise needs to “come back to the side where you can be … like wasn’t he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible.”

Blunt said she is “so ready” for the sequel, clarifying she is “not the impediment, I promise.”