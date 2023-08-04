Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park'

Prince Harry is allegedly starting to spark widespread fear in the eyes of fans who are starting to see the duo ‘break down’ unlike the ‘two handsy old hams’ they once were.



Insights into this difference have been brought to light by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She broke it all down in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it, she started the chat off by pointing out the shocking narrative and said, "The popular narrative about their relationship has always depicted Harry as the poor husband, forced to obey the demands of his ambitious wife — but being married to a privacy–obsessed monomaniac like him is surely no picnic, either."

"Strong marriages can survive worse, but it is becoming clear that the pressure is on for the Sussexes, who have squandered much of their initial commercial goodwill in Hollywood and somehow managed to diminish their own prestige to boot."

"Of course, maybe all this speculation is wrong-headed and unfair. Maybe too much is being made of a short film clip that is supposed to be a celebration of good works."

"Yet after seven years of behaving like two handsy old hams overacting in a royal romcom set in a petting farm, Harry and Meghan can't blame puzzled viewers for fearing the worst when the carousel of caressing suddenly stops."