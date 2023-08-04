Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors

Zachary Levi, an American actor and singer, sparked a heated debate among fans after discussing the impact of SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines on actors and the way they can discuss their body of work.



Taking to TikTok, the 42-year-old actor shared his thoughts about SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines and particularly talked about the restrictions on actors.

He said, "I’m not allowed to talk about — this is so dumb. I’m not allowed to talk about any of my previous work." He added that he is not allowed to talk about any of his previous movies and TV shows.

According to US magazine, his views garnered mixed reactions from the fans with a few defending Zachary by saying that he was simply trying to entertain the audience. Whereas, some of the fans lashed out at him saying that the strike being a labour dispute wasn't something to be joked about.

One Twitter user expressed his fury saying, "If actors want to complain then it should be towards studios and not towards the union trying to save their jobs."

Another critic pointed out that the actors are still allowed to talk without particularly mentioning the projects that they filmed pre-strike.

SAG-AFTRA is on strike against the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP), for health, residual benefits, better wages and against the infiltration of Artificial Intelligence's (AI) generative fill in the entertainment industry.

Zachary has been very vocal about the strike value. In an Instagram post in July, the actor lamented that the studio executives do not care about human life, they don’t care about, really, life in general. They care about profits."