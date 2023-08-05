Lizzo fears for her career amid harassment lawsuit: ‘It is a wakeup call!’

File Footage

Lizzo and her managing team was “blindsided” after her former backup dancers accused her of alleged sexual and racial harassment and for creating a toxic work environment.



In a report published by People Magazine, an insider close to the controversial musician spilt that the scathing allegations in the harassment lawsuit is a “wake up call” for the singer.

Even though the About Damn Time singer has denied the accusations while branding them "outrageous" and "sensationalized,” she still fears for her career, the insider shared.

In a statement given to the outlet, the source said of the singer, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, "She's been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement.”

“It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight,” the insider said.

The backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, have accused the singer of alleged sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment and discrimination in the lawsuit filed against her, her company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of her dance team.

Responding to the allegations in an Instagram post, Lizzo said she is being made a “villain” by the media while claiming that the accusations are “overwhelming disappointing.”

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing,” she said. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned.”

“My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.”

She continued: “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”



“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.

Lizzo shared, "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."