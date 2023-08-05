Royal expert reflects on Prince William, Harry's ‘huge rivalry’

Royal expert reflects on Prince William, Harry ‘huge rivalry’

Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry were ‘never good friends’ even before the Duke of Sussex married to Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed.



The OK! Magazine quoted royal expert Ingrid Seward telling a publication that future king Prince William and Harry were never ‘really great friends’.

She said, “[The press] painted this lovely picture that they were great friends, but they weren’t."

Ingrid Seward further claimed there was always a ‘huge rivalry’ between the royal brothers.

Speaking about the reconciliation, the royal expert said she can’t see Harry and William coming back together until maybe many, many years in the future.

“If disaster struck one or [the] other of them, that would bring them together. But I cannot see it happening [otherwise]," she continued.

Ingrid shared her opinion days after the reports William and Harry’s feud has reached nuclear level, and their rift shows ‘Absolutely No Signs’ of ending.

The OK! magazine had also quoted royal expert Sarah Hewson as saying that the damage, the wounds, are so deep that it's going to take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds.

She further said, “At this stage, I just don't see any evidence that there's a desire on either side yet to put an end to this."