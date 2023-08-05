 
menu menu menu

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly to move forward with wedding plans after reconciliation

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

File Footage 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly reconciled after working on their relationship post fall-out in February.

According to multiple reports, the lovebirds had stopped planning their nuptials following their fight which allegedly took place during the Super Bowl weekend.

However, latest report by Entertainment Tonight revealed that the Jennifer’s Body star and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, have gotten back together.

The insider also shared that the lovers, who got engaged in January 2022, have resumed planning their wedding as things between them have been really “great lately.”

"Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately,” the insider said of the couple. “They're in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track.”

"They are fully back together and enjoying it,” the source confirmed. “They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

This comes after Fox and Kelly were seen having a night out at Delilah in West Hollywood where they spent at least one and a half hour, according to an eyewitness.

"They were with John Terzian, a co-founder of The h.wood Group and it looked like they were having a meeting. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were happy and in love,” they shared.

The source added, “They didn’t show outward PDA, but they sat close to each other. It was clear that they are very much together."

Amid their months-long feud, they were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office after allegedly spending two and a half hours inside. 

More From Entertainment:

Psychic predicts about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love life amid divorce rumours video

Psychic predicts about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love life amid divorce rumours
Emily Blunt open to 'A Quiet Place III' under two specific conditions

Emily Blunt open to 'A Quiet Place III' under two specific conditions
Emily Blunt talks about her experience on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' set

Emily Blunt talks about her experience on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' set
The 1975's Matty Healy playfully addresses Malaysia ban during Lollapalooza set

The 1975's Matty Healy playfully addresses Malaysia ban during Lollapalooza set
Britney Spears exes to get back at singer after bombshell memoir release

Britney Spears exes to get back at singer after bombshell memoir release

Royal expert reflects on Prince William, Harry's ‘huge rivalry’ video

Royal expert reflects on Prince William, Harry's ‘huge rivalry’
Lizzo’s entire personality ‘is a lie’: ‘Makes girls cry by yelling, screaming’

Lizzo’s entire personality ‘is a lie’: ‘Makes girls cry by yelling, screaming’
Victoria Beckham snubs Meghan Markle, shares heartfelt birthday note for friend video

Victoria Beckham snubs Meghan Markle, shares heartfelt birthday note for friend
Has Lewis Hamilton grown tired of ladylove Shakira? video

Has Lewis Hamilton grown tired of ladylove Shakira?