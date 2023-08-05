Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly to move forward with wedding plans after reconciliation

File Footage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly reconciled after working on their relationship post fall-out in February.

According to multiple reports, the lovebirds had stopped planning their nuptials following their fight which allegedly took place during the Super Bowl weekend.

However, latest report by Entertainment Tonight revealed that the Jennifer’s Body star and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, have gotten back together.

The insider also shared that the lovers, who got engaged in January 2022, have resumed planning their wedding as things between them have been really “great lately.”

"Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately,” the insider said of the couple. “They're in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track.”

"They are fully back together and enjoying it,” the source confirmed. “They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

This comes after Fox and Kelly were seen having a night out at Delilah in West Hollywood where they spent at least one and a half hour, according to an eyewitness.

"They were with John Terzian, a co-founder of The h.wood Group and it looked like they were having a meeting. Megan and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were happy and in love,” they shared.

The source added, “They didn’t show outward PDA, but they sat close to each other. It was clear that they are very much together."

Amid their months-long feud, they were spotted leaving a marriage counseling office after allegedly spending two and a half hours inside.