Eva Mendes on internet access being ‘too dangerous’ for her, Ryan Gosling kids

Eva Mendes discussed why she and her partner Ryan Gosling decided against giving their daughters internet access.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious star said it is “too dangerous” to give internet access to her daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, at such young age.

Mendes sparked the debate after she dropped a short clip of herself shaking her head and fingers in disapproval on her Instagram account.

She playfully captioned the post, “When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi.”

Later, the actor took part in the discussion regarding her parenting style in the comment section of the post, defending her and the Barbie star’s decision to keep their girls away from the world of internet.

"I'm just sharing what I feel now, but I know it's gonna get harder as they get older,” she penned, to which a social media user said, “We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet sorry.”



In response, Mendes wrote, "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."

She went on to share if she and Gosling have discussed the age when they will finally allow their daughters to use internet. "Honestly I don't know,” Mendes commented.

“I'll have to see where it goes- for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain. I'm taking it stage by stage,” she added.

However, she noted that both Amada and Esmeralda do use iPad to watch downloaded movies. "I let my kids use the iPad to make movies and watch films I've downloaded, but I don't have internet access on the iPad,” she said.