Britney Spears reacts to memoir threats by Justin Timberlake, Colin Farrell

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

File Footage 

Britney Spears was not affected by the threats of her former lovers, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell, over her highly anticipated memoir The Woman in Me.

The Toxic singer “stands her recollections,” an insider told Life & Style, after it was revealed that her insecure exes have warned her against publishing any of their secrets.

Timberlake and Farrell have reportedly warned the popstar that if she goes ahead and air their dirty laundry in her book, they will get back to her with interviews of their own.

But Spears is unfazed with their threats as insider said, "Britney stands by her recollections. She kept detailed diaries."

"They were all young and stupid and did some wild things in their past that in today’s culture could definitely be considered indefensible and get you canceled," the insider shared.

Speaking of Timberlake and Farrell, the insider said, "They want Britney to leave the past in the past. If she doesn’t, they have their own stories to tell."

They want Spears to know that they know her secrets too as she is not a "saint" and would not think twice before making it public if she exposes them in her bombshell autobiography.

"Britney wasn’t a saint, and Justin and Colin say no one twisted her arm,” the insider said. “She has to rethink the collateral damage she’s willing to create with her book because it just might come back to bite her.”

Spears’ memoir is set to be released on October 24th, 2023. 

