 
menu menu menu

Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country tomorrow

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Motorcyclists passing through rainwater accumulated on a road in Korangi area of Karachi on July 9, 2022. — APP
Motorcyclists passing through rainwater accumulated on a road in Korangi area of Karachi on July 9, 2022. — APP

Most parts of the country are likely to receive light to heavy showers coupled with wind and thunderstorms on Sunday (tomorrow), said the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

In a statement, the met office said that moist currents from the Arabian sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Under the influence of the weather system, rain is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

It said that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country tomorrow, the PMD said. However, rain/thundershower is likely to hit Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast/east Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

The met office said that heavy falls may also occur at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab and Kashmir during the forecast period.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzafarabad 24°C, Lahore 26°C, Karachi 29°C, Peshawar 28°C, Quetta 25°C, Gilgit twenty and Murree 17°C.

Earlier, the PMD had warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, from August 4 to 7 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

The met office had advised tourists and travellers to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels, warned the PMD.

More From Pakistan:

Elections likely to be delayed as CCI 'unanimously' approves 2023 census

Elections likely to be delayed as CCI 'unanimously' approves 2023 census
Toshakhana case: All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: All that you need to know
Guilty of graft: Imran Khan arrested after court jails him for 3 years in Toshakhana case

Guilty of graft: Imran Khan arrested after court jails him for 3 years in Toshakhana case
'Will raise many questions': Experts weigh in on Toshakhana verdict

'Will raise many questions': Experts weigh in on Toshakhana verdict
Imran Khan arrested: PTI to challenge chairman's conviction in Toshakhana case

Imran Khan arrested: PTI to challenge chairman's conviction in Toshakhana case
Toshakhana case: Imran Khan challenges IHC's verdict in SC

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan challenges IHC's verdict in SC
MQM-P mulls Kamran Tessori's name as search for caretaker PM intensifies

MQM-P mulls Kamran Tessori's name as search for caretaker PM intensifies
Will election be held on time? CCI meets to discuss 2023 census

Will election be held on time? CCI meets to discuss 2023 census
Domestic help torture: 5-member JIT formed to probe charges against judge's wife

Domestic help torture: 5-member JIT formed to probe charges against judge's wife