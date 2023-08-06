Dinesh Karthik refers to Shaheen Afridi to crack 'height' joke at Ben Duckett

A collage of two stills taken from separate videos, showing Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and England pacer Stuart Broad (left), and England star Ben Duckett standing between Broad and England batter Zak Crawley. — Twitter/@Kam007_tweet/ECB

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik came up with a hilarious idea while relating to England star Ben Duckett to joke over "height issues", with a video of Pakistan pace master Shaheen Shah Afridi and former England pacer Stuart Broad.

Karthik shared a video from the post-match conversation at The Hundred, where he stood between Shaheen and Broad — both of whom have fairly tall heights.

During the interaction, Karthik stood in the middle of both the players, who are apparently much taller than him.

Being much shorter than the two, the veteran Indian cricketer wrote on microblogging site X: "I feel you @BenDuckett1."

England Test cricketers Stuart Broad (left), Ben Duckett (centre) and Zak Crawley (right). — ECB

Karthik's hilarious dig on Ducket's height was a reference to a similar situation the England batter was in, in a previously viral picture from the recently concluded Ashes series.



Duckett, who rises 5ft 7 tall, stood between Broad and batter Zak Crawley, both 6ft 5, while the anthem played before the Test.

It may be noted that Shaheen made his The Hundred debut with a bang after taking two consecutive wickets on the maiden deliveries for the Welsh Fire against Manchester Originals on Wednesday.

Despite the rain playing spoilsport and the match being reduced to 40 balls-per side, the Originals fell short of 9 runs to chase the 94-run target posted by the Fire.

The star pacer played a huge role in the Fire's victory as he continued his first over dismissals by sending Phil Salt and Laurie Evans to the dugout.

Earlier, Broad heaped praise on Shaheen and called him one of his "favourite" bowlers in the world.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers to watch in the world. He's got such a presence about him when he runs in, and I love to see bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run up," Cricket Pakistan quoted Broad as saying.

"He's got such a natural skill — the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch. And he represented the Notts Outlaws this summer, which is close to my heart. He's one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well," he added.