Meghan Markle ‘baffles and appalls’ David Beckham

Meghan Markle is beginning to shock and baffle David Beckham with her alleged delusions.

Allegations against Meghan, for the image she’s portraying to one of Hollywood’s biggest families has been shared by Daniela Elser.

The expert broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

In it she touched on the alleged delusion the Duchess harbors and said, “Meeting cheering crowds of admirers convinced Meghan that she was the Royal Family’s new Diana.”

“The added excitement was Meghan’s announcement of her pregnancy. But inside the Sussexes’ headquarters in Sydney, the atmosphere was miserable.”

Not to mention, many have accused her of shouting at “her staff and allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air.”

“Accused in London of bullying her staff — an accusation she has denied — both she and Harry were constantly searching the internet for hateful comments about themselves.”

“In her bad mood, it seemed she was not prepared to tolerate anything flattering regarding the Beckhams and the Games to appear in the media,” Ms Elser also hypothesized.

to make matters worse, “At the house the Beckham family had rented in North Shore, Harry’s snub was barely mentioned between David and Victoria” because “David didn’t want to dwell on it. Nevertheless, the Beckhams were perplexed by Meghan.”