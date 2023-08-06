 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move shocks royal expert

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move shocks royal expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move shocks royal expert

Royal expert Angela Levin has expressed her shock after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix project was disclosed on Sunday.

According to reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to produce a film for Netflix after the royal couple secured the rights to a best-selling book.

According to a report by Express UK, the California-based royals have gained the rights to the romantic novel Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune.

Reacting to it, Angela Levin tweeted. “Harry and Meghan are going to adapt a novel into a film which they will produce for Netflix that centres on a parent who died in a car crash.

“Each time you feel shocked by their behaviour they come up with something worse.”

Earlier, there were reports Meghan and Harry have paid £3 million to turn the book into Hollywood film for the streaming giant Netflix.

The new joint project comes after they lost their reported $20 million deal with Spotify following one series of Duchess podcast Archetypes

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘can’t compete fairly’: ‘Is forcing David Beckham’s hand’ video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t compete fairly’: ‘Is forcing David Beckham’s hand’
Princess Charlotte wins hearts as her Wimbledon video goes viral video

Princess Charlotte wins hearts as her Wimbledon video goes viral
Meghan Markle won’t be ‘kept down’, she will ‘bounce back’

Meghan Markle won’t be ‘kept down’, she will ‘bounce back’
Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home

Adele's unlikely 'Christmas Village' addiction is taking over her LA home
Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ concert with dazzling performance in California

Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ concert with dazzling performance in California
Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors

Selena Gomez's playful selfie with record producer sparks rumors
Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’

Prince Harry has ‘largely failed’: ‘Scored a few blows but not a single knockout’
Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub video

Royal family breaks silence on social media after Meghan Markle birthday snub
Meghan Markle ‘runs’ the house & Prince Harry: ‘After everything he’s been through’

Meghan Markle ‘runs’ the house & Prince Harry: ‘After everything he’s been through’