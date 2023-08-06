Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s latest move shocks royal expert

Royal expert Angela Levin has expressed her shock after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Netflix project was disclosed on Sunday.



According to reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to produce a film for Netflix after the royal couple secured the rights to a best-selling book.

According to a report by Express UK, the California-based royals have gained the rights to the romantic novel Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune.

Reacting to it, Angela Levin tweeted. “Harry and Meghan are going to adapt a novel into a film which they will produce for Netflix that centres on a parent who died in a car crash.

“Each time you feel shocked by their behaviour they come up with something worse.”

Earlier, there were reports Meghan and Harry have paid £3 million to turn the book into Hollywood film for the streaming giant Netflix.

The new joint project comes after they lost their reported $20 million deal with Spotify following one series of Duchess podcast Archetypes.