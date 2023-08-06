Emma Roberts and Cody John enjoy casual shopping spree at Target

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend, Cody John, were recently seen shopping at a Target store in Los Angeles.

Emma, known for her role in Scream Queens, showcased a chic style wearing a white, yellow, and brown sundress adorned with motorcycle prints. To complete the look, she opted for tan Birkenstocks and stylish cateye sunglasses.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a relaxed messy bun, adding to her effortless charm. During the outing, Emma was seen carrying large plastic storage bins, which looked surprisingly big next to her petite 5'2" frame.

Meanwhile, Cody, her boyfriend of one year, followed her with the shopping cart. He wore black shorts with a print, a white t-shirt, black athletic shoes, and white socks, creating a casual yet trendy ensemble.

As they left the store and headed towards their car, Cody towered over his famous girlfriend, showcasing their height difference.

The couple has been together since August 2022, and their relationship became public when Cody shared a black and white photo of them kissing. Emma, on the other hand, officially announced their relationship on her Instagram account in December 2022.