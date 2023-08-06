 
Harry Styles buys Joe Lycett’s painting of him for £6

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

British singer Harry Styles has purchased a painting of himself which has been created by comedian Joe Lycett for £6. Joe made it as a parody of the original piece done by David Hockney as a part of his collection for the National Portrait Gallery.

The Watermelon Sugar singer soon got in touch with the comedian after he made the parody even though his fans claim it looks “more like Alan Carr.” In several hilarious screenshots shared by Joe, the two engaged in intense haggling before he finally acquiesced and agreed to sell the painting to Harry.

Harry can be seen saying in the texts: “I think it’s incredibly important that I purchase this portrait from you. If you’d ever consider parting with this masterpiece I’d like to hang it in my home immediately.”

Joe was quick to offer a price: “I’ll give it to you for £8,” as Harry bargained for £6 instead. “£6.50 final offer,” Joe offered at last before reconsidering: “Or £6 and a KitKat chunky peanut butter.”

The comedian captioned the post: “Long story short I just organised a £6 BACS transfer with Harry Styles.”

One fan commented on the painting, saying: “I can definitely see the likeness . . . to his cardigan,” while another added: “I’m getting Alan Carr vibes personally.”

