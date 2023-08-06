Bryan Cranston gives tribute to Mark Margolis after his death

Bryan Cranston gave a heartfelt tribute to his Breaking Bad co-star Mark Margolis on Instagram after his sudden death. He shared two images of the actor, writing that he was “very saddened” by his death on August 3.

He wrote: “Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set, and (in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor) intimidating and frightening on set.”

He continued: “His quiet energy belied his mischievous nature and curious mind… And he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.”





The first picture was of Margolis from the show Your Honor, on which Bryan worked with him as well and the second one was from the hit series Breaking Bad. The pair became good friends as they worked together from season two to season four of Breaking Bad.

Bryan plays the protagonist of the show Walter White who is a chemistry teacher suffering from stage three cancer and begins to produce and distribute drugs for money. Meanwhile, Margolis played an ex-drug kingpin who was left without the ability to speak or walk after suffering a stroke.