Kanye West and Wife's dreamy Tuscany Escapade - picture perfect love

Kanye West was spotted with his wife putting on a loved-up display as they toured around Tuscany on Saturday.



The 46-year-old rapper, who is reportedly auctioning off a replica of his childhood home, looked stylish as he rocked a black jacket without a shirt and matching pants. Kanye wore black shoes and carried a black crossover bag as he accompanied his 28-year-old 'wife' of eight months around Tuscany.

The model wore a cream-toned leotard and leggings.

According to Dailymail, the couple was joined by a friend for a brief time and their pal looked a lot like Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Their friend also displayed her toned core in gold zipper and grey leggings.

Just two months after the rapper's divorce from Kim was finalized, Kanye tied the knot with Bianca in a private ceremony at Beverly Hills. The couple, who appears to be inseparable since then, has not filed for a marriage certificate.

Marie Claire reported that Kanye's now-wife, Bianca, was previously, an employee at the rapper's design company Yeezy. The publication added that she joined the company in 2020, but it remains unclear if she still works in the company.

Earlier, it was reported that Kanye has faced several financial and public losses after his anti-semitic comments, and he is now reportedly working towards a comeback.