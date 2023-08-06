 
Ryan Reynolds reveals Hugh Jackman’s hilarious made-up title for Wrexham match

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Hugh Jackman attended Wrexhams first match in League 2 as Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman
 Hugh Jackman attended Wrexham's first match in League 2 as 'Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman'

Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham FC, shared a lighthearted Instagram post aimed at his friend Hugh Jackman, 54, after the Wolverine actor attended a Wrexham FC match against MK Dons in their debut game in League 2 of the English Football League.

In his Instagram caption, Reynolds wrote, "Epic opening day at @wrexham_afc. The @mkdonsfc played like heroes." He then playfully ribbed Jackman, who had taken on the fictional role of "Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman" for the day.

Reynolds humorously pointed out that the title was made up, quipping, "Big thanks to @thehughjackman for his first and last day as 'Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman' because I just found out you made the f***ng title up."

The Deadpool star shared several photos from their day at Wrexham's home ground, the SToK Racecourse in Wales. In one snapshot, the duo could be seen smiling as they draped their arms around each other.

Another photo showed them walking together on the stadium's pitch, and additional images captured moments of laughter and interaction between the actors and the fans who attended the match. Reynolds also included a picture featuring himself and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney.

Jackman also took to Instagram to document his day at the match, expressing his excitement in the caption, "FINALLY snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex!"

He shared photos of himself posing with Reynolds and McElhenney during the game. A humorous snapshot featured a urinal with a plaque dedicated to McElhenney. 

It read: "This urinal is dedicated to Robert McElhenney on his birthday — April 14th. With love from Wrexham AFC. Paid for by Ryan Reynolds."

