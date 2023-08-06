 
Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over olive branch request

By
Web Desk

|August 06, 2023

Prince Harry was afraid Prince William would leak his personal details to the press post Megxit.

The Duke of Sussex refrained from meeting his elder brother in fear of his privacy getting disturbed.

The details of the feud have been revealed by Valentine Low, quoting Harry’s two word response to William’s olive branch to meet him.

Writing in his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, the author said: "He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers... To everyone who knew what was going on, this was heartbreaking."

Harry then replied: "Don’t come".

According to Mr Low, the conversation happened right after Harry released his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle.

