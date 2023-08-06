Man charged in Treat Williams’ case knew actor ‘for years' considered him ‘friend’

File footage

Following the tragic motorcycle crash that claimed the life of actor Treat Williams, the man charged in connection with the incident, Ryan M. Koss, conveyed his deep sorrow and offered condolences to Williams' family.



In a statement shared by his attorney, Ian Carleton of Sheehey Furlong & Behm, Koss expressed his grief and sense of loss. "I am devastated by Mr. Williams’s tragic passing. I have known Treat for years, both as a member of this tight-knit community and fellow theater maker. I considered him a friend. I know his family feels his sudden loss even more deeply than I do, and I offer my sincerest condolences to them.”

He also stated that he’s “confident the facts will show [he] obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the State’s charges are unwarranted.”

The incident occurred on June 12, when Treat Williams was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Vermont. Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moment, describing how the actor was propelled through the air before the crash.

Despite the severity of the accident, Williams remained conscious and responsive to paramedics' questions.

Tragically, the Hair actor was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York, where he was ultimately pronounced dead at the age of 71.

An autopsy report confirmed this week that the cause of death was "severe trauma and blood loss," shedding light on the tragic circumstances.

Meanwhile, Koss was processed by the Vermont State Police and is scheduled to appear for arraignment on September 25.

Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Elinor.