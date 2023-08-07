Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret weapon' in arsenal with Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their youngest son after the 'secret weapon' of the Royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales became parents to Louis Arthur Charles in 2018, three months after which he was christened.

The young Prince is named after Lord Louis Mountbatten, an uncle of Prince Philip and the youngest brother of his mother Princess Alice of Battenberg.



Lord Louis also often referred to King Charles III as his "honorary grandson" and took his responsibility from an early age.

Lord Mountbatten was dubbed a "secret weapon" of the Royal Family due to his profound support in preparing King Charles for his royal destiny.

The former viceroy of British India passed away in August 1979 after being hit by an IRA bomb on a family trip.