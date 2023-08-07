 
menu menu menu

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret weapon' in arsenal with Prince Louis

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton have secret weapon in arsenal with Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their youngest son after the 'secret weapon' of the Royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales became parents to Louis Arthur Charles in 2018, three months after which he was christened.

The young Prince is named after Lord Louis Mountbatten, an uncle of Prince Philip and the youngest brother of his mother Princess Alice of Battenberg.

Lord Louis also often referred to King Charles III as his "honorary grandson" and took his responsibility from an early age.

Lord Mountbatten was dubbed a "secret weapon" of the Royal Family due to his profound support in preparing King Charles for his royal destiny. 

The former viceroy of British India passed away in August 1979 after being hit by an IRA bomb on a family trip.

More From Entertainment:

Amanda Abbington deletes Twitter, clarifies drag tweet on Insta

Amanda Abbington deletes Twitter, clarifies drag tweet on Insta
Prince Harry plans 'once in life time' trip for Archie who missed 'coronation'

Prince Harry plans 'once in life time' trip for Archie who missed 'coronation'
Kim Kardashian lobbies for C-Murder release, the rapper reacts

Kim Kardashian lobbies for C-Murder release, the rapper reacts
Prince Harry to bring up 'painful memories' with new £3m book video

Prince Harry to bring up 'painful memories' with new £3m book
Paloma Faith enjoys single life, confirms Leyman Lahcine split

Paloma Faith enjoys single life, confirms Leyman Lahcine split
Adam Lambert backs partner Oliver Gliese after trolls attack

Adam Lambert backs partner Oliver Gliese after trolls attack
Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over olive branch request

Prince Harry told William 'don't come' over olive branch request
Christopher Nolan responds to complaints of inaudible dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan responds to complaints of inaudible dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'
Margot Robbie’s prediction comes true as ‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion mark

Margot Robbie’s prediction comes true as ‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion mark