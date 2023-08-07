'Barbie'-hater boyfriends are getting single quick

'Barbie test' in relationships are going viral

Some Barbie female fans are notching up the stakes by giving their boyfriends a stark choice: Be Ken or get dumped.



Greta Gerwig-helmed film has swept the globe with her 'pink' message and left a long-lasting impact on its audience, especially women.

On Tiktok, some female users are sharing their strong opinions on the movie to be the decider of their relationship validity.

"Take your boyfriend to Barbie if he doesn't understand the movie… dump him," one user barked.



Another bluntly puts it, "If you're dating a man and he doesn't like the Barbie movie, you need to break up with him."

"Agreed. He is not Kenough for you," someone replied.

While one user equated the Margot Robbie-starrer film to be a litmus test for boyfriends, "I think taking your boyfriend to Barbie should be your relationship test to decide if he's a good long-term partner."

Identical views were also found on Reddit.

"I feel like I'm the ** for letting the Barbie movie affect my relationship and the way I see my boyfriend," she continued.

Adding, "Friends have been telling me that I shouldn't let it alter the way I view my boyfriend because our relationship is really good and healthy."

"I've been also sending him nonstop TikToks and Tweets about the Barbie movie and saying that men wouldn't understand and that if my bf doesn't understand then I should rethink our whole relationship, which is what I've been doing lately," the woman said.

Threats aside, one woman took the final step by breaking up with her better half, adding his refusal to dress in pink for Barbie led to the decision because it "meant a lot" to her and 'showed that he supports me," per The Independent.